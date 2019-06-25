Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rangers activate Gallo from injured list

DETROIT (AP) — The Texas Rangers have activated outfielder Joey Gallo from the injured list, and he’s in the lineup for their game at Detroit.

Gallo has missed over three weeks with a left oblique strain, but he still leads the Rangers with 17 home runs. Texas created an open roster spot when it optioned left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville after Sunday’s game.

Gallo is set to start in center field and bat fifth in the series opener against the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Hunter Pence (right groin strain) is unlikely to be activated when he’s eligible Thursday. Woodward said the veteran outfielder is more likely to return after the team’s series at Tampa Bay this coming weekend.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

