Ospina returns for Copa America quarterfinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina has returned from his home country for the Copa America quarterfinal match against Chile on Friday.

The Colombian soccer federation confirmed Tuesday that Ospina has already joined his teammates in Sao Paulo.

Colombian media said the goalkeeper had traveled Friday to be with a family member who is ill.

Ospina is expected to train with Colombia later at the Pacaembu Stadium.

The goalkeeper played in Colombia’s 1-0 win against Qatar which secured his team top spot in Group B. He missed the 1-0 win against Paraguay on Sunday when he was replaced by Alvaro Montero.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

