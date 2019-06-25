Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lightning sign 2019 first-round draft pick Nolan Foote

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 2019 first-round draft pick Nolan Foote to a three-year entry level contract.

The Lightning took the 18-year old forward from Kelowna of the Western Hockey League 27th overall. He is the younger brother of the Lightning’s 2017 first-round pick Cal Foote and the son of former NHL defenseman Adam Foote.

Foote had 36 goals and 63 points in 66 games during the 2018-19 season.

The signing was announced Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

10:59 am
Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

1:20 am
Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

11:36 pm
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton
Sports

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year
Sports

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Scroll to top
Skip to content