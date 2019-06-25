Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

IOC president cautions against profit-driven sports events

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has called on local governments to resist promoting independently run sports events that he believes go against the Olympic ideal.

Bach says the organizers of profit-driven sporting ventures are “cherry picking” events without sharing the International Olympic Committee’s duty to use profits to help athletes around the world.

He tells the annual IOC meeting that “narrow self-interest” encourages “a purely market-based approach to sport that ignores the values we stand for.”

In swimming, three elite athletes filed an anti-trust case against governing body FINA and others risked bans by supporting a privately owned league. FINA then withdrew the ban threat, increased prize money and launched a new top-tier competition series.

Bach says some businesses “deserve a profit” for presenting sports in innovative ways. But he adds “what is not fair at all, is that more and more public authorities are ignoring the differences between these purely commercial companies and us, as values-based organizations.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

1:20 am
Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

11:36 pm
Rhys Millen bringing his “Green Monster” back to Pikes Peak

Rhys Millen bringing his “Green Monster” back to Pikes Peak

11:18 pm
Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year
Sports

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Rhys Millen bringing his “Green Monster” back to Pikes Peak
Sports

Rhys Millen bringing his “Green Monster” back to Pikes Peak

Scroll to top
Skip to content