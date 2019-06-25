Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Eyeing the future, Orioles introduce No. 1 pick Rutschman

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles interrupted their miserable 2019 season to introduce a sliver of hope for the future: Adley Rutschman, the top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

Rutschman sat alongside general manager Mike Elias during a news conference Tuesday at Camden Yards before the Orioles were to face the San Diego Padres, whose most notable player, Manny Machado, was nabbed by Baltimore with the third selection in the 2010 draft.

Machado became a star, but the Orioles traded him away last year in the midst of a 115-loss season because they couldn’t afford to keep him beyond 2018.

Now in the process of a major rebuild, Elias is counting on Rutschman — a switch-hitting catcher from Oregon State — to become a key figure in the team’s rise to respectability.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

10:59 am
Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

1:20 am
Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

11:36 pm
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton
Sports

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year
Sports

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Scroll to top
Skip to content