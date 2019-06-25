Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks to have Tommy John surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hard-throwing closer Jordan Hicks is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Hicks was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral on Monday following a MRI. Hicks was previously diagnosed with tendinitis in his right triceps.

Hicks was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 games this season for the Cardinals. He had 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, said Dr. George Paletta will perform the surgery Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

6:32 pm
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

10:59 am
Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

1:20 am
Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list
Sports

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton
Sports

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Scroll to top
Skip to content