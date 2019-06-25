Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brazilian defender Jean Lucas signs with Lyon

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon has completed its first offseason signing by bringing in midfielder Jean Lucas.

The 21-year-old Brazilian joined from Flamengo. Details of the deal were not revealed but reports in French media said the transfer cost 8 million euros ($9.1 million).

Lucas is the first player to be signed by Lyon since the arrival of Brazilians Juninho and Sylvinho. Juninho, a former Lyon player, has been appointed sporting director while Sylvinho took over as coach as a replacement for Bruno Genesio.

Lyon finished last season in third place and qualified for the Champions League.

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Rhys Millen bringing his "Green Monster" back to Pikes Peak

