Barca sells Gomes to Everton; Cillessen set to join Valencia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has sold Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes to Everton, while Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is set to join Valencia.

Barcelona says Everton will pay 25 million euros ($28 million), plus variables, to keep the midfielder who last season played on loan with the Premier League club.

Cillessen, backup to Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen who had been seeking more playing time, is already in Valencia to sign his contract with the Spanish club, though the deal has not been made official yet.

