Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to throw off mound Wednesday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the latest big step in their two-way star’s comeback Tuesday night.

Ohtani had surgery Oct. 1 at the conclusion of his AL Rookie of the Year season. He returned to the Angels’ lineup as a designated hitter May 7, posting nine homers and 30 RBIs already this season with an .834 OPS.

The Angels repeatedly have said Ohtani won’t pitch in games until 2020, but his recovery appears to be progressing well.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts as a rookie. He also hit 22 homers and drove in 61 runs with a .925 OPS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

6:32 pm
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

10:59 am
Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

11:36 pm
Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list
Sports

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton
Sports

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year
Sports

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Scroll to top
Skip to content