Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

African Cup: Cameroon starts with win, Ghana upstaged

CAIRO (AP) — Cameroon had to work hard to open its title defense with a win at the African Cup of Nations, and Ghana was the latest team to be upstaged by an underdog.

Cameroon found it difficult to break down Guinea-Bissau until defender Yaya Banana was left unmarked from a corner to head in the opening goal in the 66th minute. Cameroon’s second goal came straight after when substitute striker Stephane Bahoken got a lucky break to score with his first touch. The win put Cameroon top of Group F.

Ghana fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 against Benin in the group’s second game in Ismailia, Egypt, on Tuesday. Ghana’s goals came through the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan. But defender John Boye was given a second yellow card for time wasting and sent off and Benin equalized for a 2-2 draw.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

10:59 am
Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

1:20 am
Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

11:36 pm
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton
Sports

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year
Sports

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Scroll to top
Skip to content