Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks tie MLB home run streak record

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees have tied the major league record for consecutive games with a home run.

Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton went deep as the Yanks topped the Blue Jays, 10-8 and extended their home run streak to 27 games, matching the mark set by the 2002 Rangers. Stanton’s first home run of the season was a three-run blast that highlighted the Yankees’ seven-run sixth. Hicks also hit a three-run shot while New York built a 10-2 lead.

CC Sabathia pitched six innings of two-run ball for his 251st career victory.

Elsewhere on the major league diamonds:

_ The Red Sox were able to celebrate a 6-5 win over the White Sox when Marco Hernández beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. Eduardo Nunez hit a solo homer and tied the game with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Mookie Betts also homered as Boston ended a two-game skid and won for the ninth time in 12 games.

_ Willson Contreras slammed a solo homer and drove in three as the Cubs won a matchup of NL division leaders, 8-3 over the Braves. Jason Heyward added a solo homer for the Cubs, who put together a five-run fifth and moved a game ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central. Jon Lester pitched five-hit ball through six innings to help Chicago cut the Braves’ lead in the NL East to 5 ½ games over Philadelphia.

_ The Phillies scored just 15 runs during their seven-game losing streak before their offense broke through with four home runs in a 13-7 victory over the Mets. Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins and Mikael (MY’-kehl) Franco went deep off Steven Matz before Jay Bruce added a blast against his former team. Franco had three RBIs, including a two-run blast that put Philadelphia ahead, 7-6.

MLB-NEWS

Cardinals closer has torn elbow ligament

UNDATED (AP) _ St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks has a torn elbow ligament, an injury that usually leads to Tommy John surgery.

The team says it’s determining what to do with Hicks, who has hit 105 mph with fastballs this season and routinely reaches triple digits with his heater.

Hicks left Saturday’s game against the Angels in the ninth inning after retiring four batters.

The 22-year-old Hicks is 2-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA in 29 games, striking out 31 in 28 2/3 innings.

Hicks made his big league debut last year, pitching in 73 games.

In other MLB news:

_ The Cubs say closer Craig Kimbrel could be activated later this week, three weeks after signing a free-agent contract. Kimbrel allowed one run in 2/3 innings for Iowa on Saturday. It was his only run allowed in 2 2/3 innings over three appearances.

_ Asdrúbal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera has had his suspension reduced from four to three games on appeal by Major League Baseball. The Texas Rangers third baseman will miss the team’s upcoming three-game series that begins Tuesday at Detroit. Cabrera was punished for hitting umpire crew chief Bill Miller on the foot with a small plastic guard or batting gloves.

_ The Orioles have signed the top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, catcher Adley Rutschman of Oregon State. The 21-year-old switch-hitter batted .411 with 17 home runs as a junior for the Beavers this year.

_ The Mets have fined manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter after a weekend loss at Wrigley Field. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen made the announcement before the Mets played in Philadelphia. He did not disclose the amount of the fines.

_ The Dodgers say they’re studying how to improve the protective netting after a young girl was hit in the head by a liner from slugger Cody Bellinger. The fan was hit Sunday and taken to a hospital for precautionary tests.

NBA-AWARDS

Greek Freak takes MVP honors at NBA awards

UNDATED (AP) _ The NBA handed out its annual awards on Monday, and two of the big winners are from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks forward GIannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. The 24-year-old forward from Greece beat out Paul George of Oklahoma City and Houston’s James Harden, who won last year. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds.

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer came away with Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his career at the NBA Awards. He guided the Bucks to a 60-22 record in the regular season in his first year with the franchise, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals before a loss to the eventual-champion Raptors.

Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) won the Rookie of the Year award. The 20-year-old small forward from Slovenia averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists for Dallas this past season after being taken with the third overall pick in the draft.

Lou Williams of the Clippers has received the Sixth Man award for the second consecutive season and third time in five years. Williams delivered 20 points and 5.4 assists a game while starting just once in his 75 games.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) is the league’s most improved player after averaging 16.9 points and 6.9 boards for the NBA champs. He also scored 19 points a game during the postseason.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal has received the NBA Cares Community Assist honor.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were given the league’s lifetime achievement award.

In other NBA news:

_ Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers plans to meet with both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson ahead of the start of free agency this weekend. Asked if he is optimistic about the talks with the two stars, Myers said “We’ll see.”

_ The Hawks have traded Kent Bazemore to the Trail Blazers for Evan Turner is a swap of high-priced players heading into the final year of their contracts. Bazemore lost his starting job midway through last season and is set to make nearly $19.3 million in the last season of a four-year, $70 million deal. Turner will make $18.6 million to serve as a backup point guard behind rookie star Trae Young.

_ The NBA has fined the Knicks $50,000 for violating media rules by not allowing the New York Daily News to cover one of the team’s news conferences. The Knicks have feuded with the tabloid for years over what the team feels is negative coverage.

SOCCER-WWCUP

US beats Spain to reach Cup quarters

REIMS, FRANCE (AP) _ The U.S. Women’s soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinals at World Cup after passing its first major test of the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe (ra-PEE’-noh) converted a pair of penalty kicks to lead a 2-1 victory over Spain. The tense match was knotted at 1 until Rapinoe’s second penalty put the defending champions ahead in the 75th minute.

The U.S. won its three first-round games by a combined 18-0 score before struggling against the Spaniards.

The French defeated Brazil 2-1 in extra time Sunday night.

2026 OLYMPICS

Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Italy will host the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The IOC selected Italy over Stockholm, giving the Italians the Winter Games just 20 years after they were held in Turin.

Both candidates would likely have failed to get this far in previous Olympic bidding contests. The IOC has relaxed previously strict rules that demanded financial guarantees and government support earlier in the process.

UCONN-BIG EAST

AP source: Big East votes to invite UConn to rejoin

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A person with firsthand knowledge of the situation has confirmed to The Associated Press that the presidents of Big East schools have extended an invitation to UConn to rejoin the conference for basketball and other sports.

The school’s Board of Trustees is expected to accept the invitation on Wednesday and announce the move as early as Thursday morning. Connecticut currently is a member of the American Athletic Conference and is required to pay a $10 million withdrawal fee and give 27 months’ notice before leaving.

The result of the vote was first reported Monday by CBS Sports.

BASEBALL-COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Wolverines top Commodores

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Michigan is one victory away from its first NCAA baseball title since 1962.

Jimmy Kerr homered for the third time in the College World Series, a two-run blast in the seventh inning of the Wolverines’ 7-4 win against Vanderbilt in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kerr has hit seven of his 15 homers over 11 NCAA Tournament games and is 7 for 18 in the CWS.

Tommy Henry was unflappable for a second straight start, striking out eight while pitching 8 1/3 innings of seven-hit ball.

Game 2 is Tuesday night.

NFL-RAMS-ST. LOUIS LAWSUIT

Judge approves $24 million settlement over Rams’ PSLs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL’s Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.

Several St. Louis PSL holders filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles in January 2016. The lawsuit calls for PSL holders to get 30% of the original purchase price, a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.

NHL-NEWS

Knights keep Karlsson

UNDATED (AP) _ The Vegas Golden Knights have signed high-scoring forward William Karlsson to an eight-year contract before he can test the free agent market on Monday.

The deal has an average annual value of $5.9 million. The 26-year-old Karlsson had 24 goals and 32 assists in 82 games last season after establishing career highs with 43 goals and 35 assists in the Knights’ inaugural season.

Elsewhere around the NHL:

_ The Stars have acquired right wing Ryan Hartman from the Flyers for center Tyler Pitlick. Hartman had 12 goals and 14 assists while playing 83 games last season, splitting time between Nashville and the Flyers. Pitlick had eight goals and four assists in 47 games for Dallas before appearing in six playoff games for the Stars.

_ The Blackhawks have acquired veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan (deh-HAHN’) and minor league forward Aleksi Saarela from the Hurricanes for defenseman Gustav Forsling and goaltender Anton Forsberg. The 28-year-old de Haan had one goal and 13 assists in 74 games last season after signing a four-year, $18.2 million free-agent package with Carolina last season.

_ Wild defenseman Brad Hunt has agreed to a two-year contract worth $1.4 million. Hunt had five points in 29 games with the Wild last season after coming over from Vegas in a midseason trade.

GOLF-WOODS-LAWSUIT

Woods deleted from wrongful death suit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Tiger Woods is no longer a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a drunken driver who died in a December car crash.

Attorneys for the parents of Nicholas Immesberger filed an amended complaint Friday in Palm Beach County court dropping Woods from the suit. The complaint still targets The Woods restaurant in Jupiter, in which the pro golfer is an investor. It also includes restaurant general manager Erica Herman, who is in a relationship with Woods.