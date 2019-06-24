Update on the latest in sports:

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Astros end their slide, Yankees maintain home streak

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees’ winning streak is over, but their home run streak lives on.

The Yankees had won eight straight before Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vah) led off Sunday’s game with a leadoff homer and rookie Yordan Alvarez connected again in the Astros’ 9-4 rout in the Bronx. Tyler White put it out of reach with a grand slam as the Astros stopped their season-high, seven-game skid.

Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) added a solo shot to back Justin Verlander, who struck out nine while allowing three runs and four hits over seven innings.

DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) hit a three-run drive in the fifth, giving New York a home run in a franchise-record 26 consecutive games. The major league mark is 27, set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.

Elsewhere around the major league diamonds:

_ The Twins absorbed a 6-1 loss to the Royals as Hunter Dozier belted a three-run homer and Homer Bailey held the AL Central leaders to one run over 5 1/3 innings. Alex Gordon had two RBIs and Nicky Lopez also drove in a run as Kansas City earned a split of the four-game series. Eddie Rosario homered for the Twins, but Michael Pineda was reached for five runs over as many innings as Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central slipped to eight games over Cleveland.

_ Bobby Bradley lifted an RBI double in his first major league plate appearance as part of a five-run second in the Indians’ 8-2 thumping of the Tigers. Bradley was promoted from Triple-A Columbus after hitting an International League-leading 24 home runs. Jason Kipnis drove in two runs and Zach Plesac matched his longest outing in the majors to earn the victory, allowing one run over seven innings to help Cleveland complete a three-game sweep.

_ Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings as the Blue Jays downed the Red Sox’s 6-1 to take the three-game set. Lourdes Gurriel (gur-ee-EHL’) Jr. had three hits and threw out a runner at the plate. Danny Jansen hit a two-run single and Eric Sogard (SOH’-gahrd) added a solo homer against Boston, which had won eight of nine before dropping two straight to Toronto.

_ Travis d’Arnaud (dahr-NOH’) smacked a two-run homer and had three RBIs as the Rays whipped the Athletics, 8-2 to game a four-game split. Austin Meadows hit a three-run double in a five-run fourth that chased A’s starter Brett Anderson. Ryan Yarbrough followed Tampa Bay’s opener to pitch six innings, limiting Oakland to one run on five hits.

_ Tim Federowicz and Danny Santana smacked two-out, two-run homers in the second inning of the Rangers’ 7-4 verdict over the White Sox. Shawn Kelley struck out Tim Anderson to strand runners at second and third in the eighth inning after the White Sox had scored three runs to pull within 5-4. Texas rookie Adrian Sampson allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings to move to 6-4.

_ The Mariners used an eight-run third inning to crush the Orioles, 13-3. J.P. Crawford had a career-high four hits and drove in four, including a solo homer. Yusei Kikuchi (YOO’-say kih-KOO’-chee) had his best outing in a month, holding Baltimore to three runs despite yielding five hits and five walks over six frames.

_ The Cubs gained a split of their four-game series by downing the Mets, 5-3 on a three-run homer by Javier Baez in the bottom of the eighth. Mets rookie Pete Alonso blasted his 27th home run to break Darryl Strawberry’s team record for a rookie. New York manager Mickey Calloway and pitcher Jason Vargas had an altercation with Newsday writer Tim Healey after the journalist asked if Calloway had thought of changing pitchers before Seth Lugo surrendered the go-ahead blast.

_ Chicago’s lead in the NL Central remains a half-game over Milwaukee after Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings of the Brewers’ 7-5 win against the Reds. Woodruff blanked Cincinnati until Joey Votto’s (VAH’-tohz) three-run blast in the seventh. Travis Shaw homered for the Brewers, who won the last two games of the series following a five-game skid.

_ Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher drove in two runs apiece to support Tyler Skaggs’ five shutout innings in the Angels’ 6-4 victory over the Cardinals. Angels slugger Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) had two hits and exchanged jerseys with former teammate Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina to conclude an emotional return to St. Louis. The Redbirds rallied for four runs in the ninth before falling two games off the NL Central lead.

_ The Braves took the rubber match at Washington as pinch-hitter Johan Camargo delivered a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a 2-2 deadlock in a 4-3 win over the Nationals. Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. also went deep as Atlanta stretched its lead in the NL East to 6 ½ games over Philadelphia. Braves starter Mike Soroka (sah-ROH’-kah) pitched shutout ball before leaving the game after being struck in the right arm by a pitch from Austin Voth in the third.

_ Rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto won for the third time in three career starts as the Marlins dealt the Phillies their seventh consecutive loss, 6-4. The 23-year-old Yamamoto gave up two runs and two hits while fanning seven over five innings. Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson hit consecutive homers for Miami, and teammate JT Riddle homered, doubled and drove in two.

_ Will Smith crushed a pinch-hit, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to give the Dodgers a 6-3 triumph over the Rockies. It was the third straight day a Dodgers rookie hit a walk-off homer to beat Colorado. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor greeted reliever Chad Bettis with a three-run homer to put Los Angeles ahead, 3-2 in the seventh.

_ The Diamondbacks pulled out a 3-2 win over the Giants on Tim Locastro’s RBI single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning. The hit allowed Arizona to halt a six-game slide. Christian Walker had three hits for Arizona.

_ Kevin Newman walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to cap a four-run rally in the Pirates’ stunning 11-10 win over the Padres. Pittsburgh also erased a 7-4 deficit in the ninth before winning its fifth in a row. Bryan Reynolds, Melky Cabrera and pinch-hitter Jacob Stallings drove in two runs apiece for the Bucs.

^MLB-NEWS

Braves demote Foltynewicz

UNDATED (AP) — The Braves have sent 2018 All-Star pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) to Triple-A Gwinnet following another ineffective start.

Foltynewicz surrendered eight runs in four innings to Washington on Saturday, leaving him 2-5 with a 6.37 ERA.

The Braves filled the roster spot by recalling right-hander Chad Sobotka from Gwinnet.

In other baseball news:

_ Reliever Trevor Rosenthal has been released by the Nationals after going 0-1 record with an unsightly 22.74 ERA. Rosenthal walked all three batters he faced in Saturday’s 13-9 loss to Atlanta.

_ Cameron Maybin is the 21st player to go on the Yankees’ injured list this year, exceeding their total for the entire 2018 season. The 32-year-old strained his calf in Saturday’s win over the Astros and was replaced on the roster with lefty reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. Maybin is batting .314 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games.

^TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Reavie gets first win in 11 years

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) _ Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship for his second PGA Tour victory and first in 11 years. Reavie closed with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher.

The 37-year-old Reavie was also the 2008 Canadian Open winner. He finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

WOMEN’S PGA

Green becomes major champion

CHASKA, Minn. (AP)_ Hannah Green held her nerve and saved par from the bunker with a 5-foot putt on the final hole to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first major championship, and the first by an Australian in 13 years.

Green closed with an even-par 72 at Hazeltine National for a one-shot victory over defending champion Sung Hyun Park, whose 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole gave her a 68.

^PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Jerry Kelly wins hometown event

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _Jerry Kelly has won his hometown PGA Tour Champions event, beating Retief Goosen (reh-TEEF’ GOO’-sehn) with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 to match Goosen and tournament host Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole.

^NASCAR-SONOMA

Truex holds off Busch to defend Sonoma title

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) _ Martin Truex Jr. has won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway for the second straight year, comfortably holding off teammate Kyle Busch for his fourth victory of the season.

Truex won for the fourth time in the last eight points-paying races.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammates finished 1-2 for the seventh time in their careers.

Ryan Blaney was third, followed by Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin.

^F1-FRENCH GP

Easy win for championship leader Hamilton at French GP

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Lewis Hamilton comfortably won the French Grand Prix from the pole position for his sixth victory this season, while also extending his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 36 points.

This was Hamilton’s fourth consecutive win and 79th overall.

Bottas, who made a poor start from second on the grid, finished in second place.

^LABOR-WORLD CUP

Rebooting World Cup of Hockey to be part of NHL labor talks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and union chief Don Fehr (feer) are in favor of rebooting the World Cup of Hockey tournament and holding it every four years.

The stumbling block to an agreement revolves around the hot-button topic of the NHL competing at the Winter Olympics after skipping out on South Korea last year.

Fehr prefers to have both the World Cup and Olympics on the calendar. Bettman is on board when it comes to the World Cup but he’s not committing to the NHL returning to the Winter Games.