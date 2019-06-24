Update on the latest in sports:

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Division leaders meet in Chicago

UNDATED (AP) _ A four-game series between National League division leaders opens tonight in Chicago as the Cubs host the Atlanta Braves. Jon Lester takes the mound for the Cubs against Atlanta’s Julio Teheran. After taking two of three from the Nationals over the weekend, the Braves have now won five series in a row.

Also on the major-league schedule:

_ The Dodgers turn to ace Clayton Kershaw to start a three-game series at Arizona against former teammate Zack Greinke. Dodgers rookies are on quite a roll — a different one has hit a game-ending home run three days in a row. Hours after being promoted from the minors, Will Smith connected for a pinch-hit, three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday to beat Colorado 6-3.

_ The Yankees try to hit a home run in their 27th straight game, which would match the major league record set by Alex Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro and the 2002 Texas Rangers. New York extended its streak Sunday when DJ LeMahieu connected in a loss to Houston. The Bronx Bombers take aim against Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez in the series opener at Yankee Stadium.

_ The free-falling Phillies hope to steady themselves with the first of four home games against the Mets. Philadelphia has lost seven straight and 16 of 22 to drop 6 1/2 games behind the Braves in the NL East. The Phillies led Atlanta by 3 1/2 games on May 29. The latest setback was a three-game sweep against the last-place Marlins.

_ Lucas Giolito will open a three-game series for the Chicago White Sox against the Red Sox in Boston. Giolito shares the American League lead in wins but allowed a season-high six earned runs in a 7-3 loss to the Cubs last Wednesday, his first loss in 12 starts.

_ Indians righthander Adam Plutko takes on Kansas City Royals righty Brad Keller as Cleveland continues its six-game homestand.

_ The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series.

^2026 OLYMPICS

IOC to award 2026 games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ The IOC has begun a day-long conference to decide the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The contest is a choice between Milan, Italy and Stockholm, Sweden.

The day began with behind-closed-doors presentations and Q&A sessions with each of the candidates and ends with a vote, with the announcement scheduled for 6 p.m. local time.

The IOC has 95 members but not all will attend or can vote. The winner will have a simple majority of valid votes cast.

The vote is at the same SwissTech conference center in Lausanne where two years earlier IOC members agreed to combine the 2024 and 2028 Olympic votes — making winners of both Paris and Los Angeles.