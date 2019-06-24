UCLA’s Garcia wins Collegiate Woman Athlete of Year

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA softball player Rachel Garcia has been named Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

Garcia was presented with the Honda Cup on Monday night in a ceremony at Galen Center on the USC campus.

The junior pitcher from Palmdale, California, was named most outstanding player of the Women’s College World Series after leading the Bruins to their 13th national championship.

Garcia has won consecutive USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year honors. She was the Pac-12 player and pitcher of the year this season. She led UCLA with a 1.14 ERA while compiling a 29-1 record.

Garcia went 9-0 in the NCAA Tournament.

The other finalists were basketball player Megan Gustafson of Iowa and swimmer Lilly King of Indiana. Both are seniors.

The finalists were decided in voting by nearly 1,000 NCAA member schools. The winner was chosen by the board of directors of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

Volleyball player Jenna Fessler of Thomas More won the Honda Inspiration Award; volleyball player Taylor Reiss of Southwest Minnesota State won Division II Athlete of the Year; and basketball player Madison Temple of Thomas More won Division III Athlete of the Year.

Associated Press

