Rimando, Pomykal added by Garber to MLS All-Star roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Retiring Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando has been added to the Major League Soccer All-Star roster by Commissioner Don Garber.

Rimando turned 40 last week and is in his 20th MLS season. He holds the league record for games (497), shutouts (146) and saves (1,662).

Paxton Pomykal, a 19-year-old midfielder developed by the Dallas academy and a member of the U.S. Under-20 team, also was put on the 26-man roster by Garber on Monday.

MLS coach James O’Connor of Orlando added 13 players, including forwards Josef Martinez (Atlanta), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose) and Diego Rossi (LA).

MLS All-Stars will play Atletico Madrid on July 31 at Orlando, Florida.

Atlanta leads with five All-Stars and LA has four.

Associated Press

Associated Press

