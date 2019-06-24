Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Peru without injured Farfan for rest of Copa America

SAO PAULO (AP) — Peru striker Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out of the rest of the Copa America tournament with a left-knee injury.

The Peruvian soccer federation announced the news in a statement on Monday. It did not provide more details.

Earlier the 34-year-old Farfan skipped Peru’s training at the Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo.

Peru will face the winner of Monday’s Group C clash between Chile and Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

Peru was thrashed 5-0 by hosts Brazil at the Arena Corinthians on Saturday, with Farfan on the field. Farfan scored for Peru in its 3-1 win against Bolivia in the second round of Group A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

12:35 pm
Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

6:03 pm
Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

10:32 pm
Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup
Sports

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA
Sports

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2
Sports

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content