Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Orioles sign No. 1 overall draft pick Rutschman

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed the top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, catcher Adley Rutschman of Oregon State.

The 21-year-old Rutschman, a switch-hitter, batted .411 with 17 home runs as a junior for the Beavers this year. He won the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States.

Baltimore had not had the first draft pick since 1989, when it selected pitcher Ben McDonald out of LSU.

The Orioles announced the signing on Monday. The deadline to sign draft picks is July 12.

The team plans to introduce him to the crowd at Camden Yards on Tuesday during a game against the San Diego Padres.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics

2:05 pm
Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

12:35 pm
Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

6:03 pm
Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics
Sports

Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup
Sports

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA
Sports

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Scroll to top
Skip to content