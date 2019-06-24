Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mets fine Callaway, Vargas after run-in with reporter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets have fined manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter after a weekend loss at Wrigley Field.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen made the announcement before the Mets played Monday night in Philadelphia. He did not disclose the amount of the fines.

Callaway cursed at Newsday beat reporter Tim Healey and Vargas had to be restrained from charging him in the clubhouse after a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. There was no physical contact.

Callaway called it a “misunderstanding,” Vargas said it was “an unfortunate distraction” and Van Wagenen said it was “regrettable on many levels.”

Van Wagnenen said Callaway’s status as manager remains unchanged. The Mets are 37-41.

In a story published by Newsday on Sunday night, Healey said Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon called him “to apologize on behalf of the organization.”

