Hernández walk-off, single lifts Red Sox over White Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Marco Hernández beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Monday night.

It was the second straight walk-off victory at home for Boston, which has won nine of 12.

Andrew Benintendi led off the ninth with a double. J.D. Martinez struck out and Rafael Devers grounded out to first to move Benintendi to third. Fry then intentionally walked Xander Bogaerts, bringing up Bradley Jr. Bogaerts stole second uncontested, prompting Chicago to intentionally walk Bradley to load the bases for Hernández. He grounded the ball to the hole and beat shortstop Tim Anderson’s throw.

Brandon Workman (7-1) got one out in the eighth, to pick up the victory. Jace Fry (1-3) took the loss for Chicago, which has lost six out of eight.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up five runs off six hits, including two home runs over 6 1/3 innings.

Chicago’s Lucas Giolito, who is looking to become the first White Sox All-Star pitcher since Chris Sale and José Quintana in 2016, allowed three runs off six hits, struck out seven and walked four over 5 2/3 innings.

Yoán Moncada had a two-run home run and José Abreu added a two-out, solo home run for the White Sox.

Chicago was clinging to a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Devers drew a one-out walk, followed by sharp double by Xander Bogarts down the left field line.

Giolito intentionally walked Bradley to load the bases, then struck Christian Vázquez looking on five pitches, to bring up Michael Chavis.

But Chavis was selective and after taking a ball and a strike, and laid off three consecutive balls to draw a walk and tie the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Rick Renteria said right-hander Dylan Covey, who has been on the injured list since June 6 with right shoulder inflammation, will likely have at least one rehab assignment before a decision is made on when he might be activated. “We’ll see how it goes,” Renteria said.

Red Sox: Right-hander Steven Wright is expected to be activated on Tuesday after he was suspended for 80 games in March following positive test for Human Growth Hormone. Manager Alex Cora said Wright would initially out of the bullpen.

DEBUT

Jon Jay finally made his White Sox debut on Tuesday, starting in right field. A free agent pickup from Arizona this winter, Jay had been on the injured list since straining his right hip late during spring training. Renteria said he plans to use the 34-year-old in multiple capacities, playing all three outfield positions.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Carson Fulmer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) was named the starter Tuesday.

Red Sox: David Price will make his fifth start of the month. Since returning from the injured list on May 20 he is 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA.

___

