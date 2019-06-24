Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Head of African women’s soccer wants action against Cameroon

VALENCIENNES, France (AP) — The head of women’s soccer in Africa wants Cameroon to face punishment for the conduct of players in the Women’s World Cup loss to England.

The Cameroon team rebelled against VAR decisions in a 3-0 loss to England in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Isha Johansen, who sits on the Confederation of African Football executive committee and is president of the women’s soccer body, says she is “proud of our African female teams” in the tournament.

But Johansen believes the game “reflected badly not only on African women’s football but African football on the whole. It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance.”

According to the official from Sierra Leone, CAF should take action even if FIFA doesn’t pursue a case against the Cameroon team.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies look to break 3-game losing streak against Giants

Rockies look to break 3-game losing streak against Giants

1:20 am
Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

6:03 pm
Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

10:32 pm
Rockies look to break 3-game losing streak against Giants
Sports

Rockies look to break 3-game losing streak against Giants

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA
Sports

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2
Sports

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content