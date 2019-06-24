Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hawks trade Kent Bazemore to Trail Blazers for Evan Turner

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have traded Kent Bazemore to the Portland Trail Blazers for Evan Turner is a swap of high-priced players heading into the final year of their contracts.

Bazemore was the last holdover from the Hawks’ 60-win team in 2014-15. The 6-foot-5 swingman lost his starting job midway through last season and is set to make nearly $19.3 million in the last season of a four-year, $70 million deal. The drafting of De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish figured to cut into Bazemore’s playing time even more, leading to Monday’s trade.

Turner, the second overall pick in 2010, fills Atlanta’s need for a backup point guard behind rookie star Trae Young and is essentially a wash in terms of costs with $18.6 million left on his contract. The Hawks will be Turner’s fifth team in 10 seasons.

Bazemore posted a gracious note to Atlanta on social media, saying he had a “lot of roots planted in this city” and thanking the team for “putting me in a situation to thrive.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics

2:05 pm
Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

12:35 pm
Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

6:03 pm
Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics
Sports

Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup
Sports

Rapinoe’s two goals power U.S. past Spain in Women’s World Cup

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA
Sports

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Scroll to top
Skip to content