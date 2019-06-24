Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Auriemma cautions UConn fans not to expect old Big East

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is cautioning fans that the Big East is not the same conference it once was.

The Huskies are expected to announce this week that they are leaving the American Athletic Conference and rejoining the Big East for basketball and other sports.

The UConn women have never lost to an AAC opponent, going 120-0 in the regular season and six conference tournaments.

But Auriemma, speaking to reporters at a charity golf event on Monday, says there wouldn’t necessarily be a huge improvement in competition for the Huskies back in the Big East, which no longer includes programs such as Notre Dame and Louisville.

He says his team’s success has never depended on what conference it is in, and he doesn’t see that changing.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

