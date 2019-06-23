Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Valeri scores, adds 3 assists as Timbers stop Dynamo 4-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick and added three assists, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Marvin Loria opened the scoring for Portland in the 39th minute, scoring off assists from Jorge Moreira and Valeri.

Valeri converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute and assisted on Brian Fernandez’s goal in the 63rd minute and Jeremy Ebobisse’s score in the 75th.

Steve Clark earned the shutout for the Timbers (5-7-2).

Houston, which had just one shot on goal, slipped to 7-4-3 with the loss.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

1:20 am
Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

10:32 pm
Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

10:18 pm
Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies
Sports

Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2
Sports

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win
Sports

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

Scroll to top
Skip to content