Update on the latest sports

MLB-NEWS

Nationals release struggling reliever

UNDATED (AP) — Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal has been released by the Washington Nationals, who ran out patience waiting for the reliever to return to form.

Rosenthal ends his three-month stint in Washington with a 0-1 record and an unsightly 22.74 ERA. The Nationals made the move Sunday, less than 24 hours after Rosenthal walked all three batters he faced in a 13-9 loss to Atlanta.

After having Tommy John surgery in 2017, Rosenthal sat out last season before signing as a free agent with Washington in November. The Nationals were hopeful he would pitch as he did in 2014 and 2015 with St. Louis, when he totaled 93 saves.

The 29-year-old Rosenthal appeared in 12 games with Washington, issuing 15 walks and allowing 16 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

In other baseball news:

— Cameron Maybin is the 21st player to go on the injured list this year for the New York Yankees, exceeding their total for the entire 2018 season. The 32-year-old has a strained left calf. The Yankees acquired Maybin in a trade with Cleveland on April 25. He is batting .314 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games. To replace the veteran outfielder on the roster, the AL East leaders recalled left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before Sunday’s game against Houston. Cortes is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in seven appearances for New York this year.

— The Indians have recalled slugger Bobby Bradley from Triple-A Columbus, where he was leading the International League in home runs. The left-handed hitter batted .292 with 24 homers and 55 RBIs for the Clippers. He has hit with power at every level in the minors — he had 27 last season between Double- and Triple-A — since being drafted by the Indians in 2014. To make room for Bradley, the Indians sent reliever Josh Smith back to Columbus.

F1-FRENCH GP

Easy win for championship leader Hamilton at French GP

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Lewis Hamilton comfortably won the French Grand Prix from the pole position on Sunday to clinch a sixth victory this season and extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 36 points.

Hamilton has hit a purple patch as he chases a sixth Formula One world title. This was his fourth consecutive win and 79th overall — only 12 behind Formula One record-holder Michael Schumacher’s tally of 91.

Bottas, who made a poor start from second on the grid, finished in second place. He was a massive 18 seconds behind Hamilton, who took a record-extending 86th pole on Saturday.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc placed third, almost catching Bottas on the last lap.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen placed fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who took a point for the fastest lap.

SPORTS BETTING-STATES

Regional divide opens up in sports betting legislation

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A review of sports betting legislation by The Associated Press shows a regional divide has opened as states decide whether to expand their gambling options.

By year’s end, legalization is possible in a dozen states in the Northeast and Midwest. But most states in the Deep South and far West are staying on the sidelines, at least for now.

State lawmakers are weighing the benefits of a slight boost in state revenue and the ability to add consumer protections against concerns about the morality of allowing another form of gambling.

Sorting out complex business interests and opposition from some casino-operating tribes also has emerged as thorny challenges.

In a ruling last year, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for every state to legalize sports betting.

HOCKEY STICK RETURNED

Hockey stick missing for 39 years resurfaces in Michigan

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A hockey stick used by a 1980 Team USA hockey player from Michigan has resurfaced nearly four decades after it disappeared.

The stick belonged to Mark Wells. The Olympic gold medalist gave it to the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena in 1980, the last time it was seen.

The Macomb Daily reports that St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby recently announced that the stick had been returned to him. He declined to give details.

He says he’s happy to have it back. He plans to display it at the civic arena, as was intended 39 years ago.

Each team member received a stick autographed by the players and coach. The team defeated the Soviet Union’s national team.

Wells played 29 games for Team USA, scoring 9 goals and 7 assists.