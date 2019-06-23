Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bradley has RBI double in debut, Indians top Tigers 8-3

UNDATED (AP) — Bobby Bradley doubled and drove in a run in his first major league plate appearance and the Cleveland Indians completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with an 8-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Bradley, who led the International League with 24 home runs, was promoted from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day and went 1 for 3 with one run and a walk. The 23-year-old first baseman also made a running over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory.

Zach Plesac matched his longest outing in the majors to earn the victory, allowing one run over seven innings.

In other games:

_ Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer, rookie Yordan Alvarez connected again and the Houston Astros beat the streaking New York Yankees 9-4 to end a season-high seven-game skid. New York had won eight straight but was stopped by ace Justin Verlander and a quartet of homers, including a grand slam from Tyler White. DJ LeMahieu hit a three-run drive in the fifth, giving New York a home run in a franchise-record 26 consecutive games. The major league mark is 27, set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.

_ Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits and threw out a runner at the plate, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1. Danny Jansen hit a two-run single and Eric Sogard a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who won the final two games of the three-game series.

_ Hunter Dozier hit a three-run shot, Homer Bailey was stingy again while pitching into the sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Twins 6-1 on a soggy, overcast day. Bailey earned the win as the Royals forged a split of the four-game series. Michael Pineda took the loss after allowing five runs in the third inning.

_ Rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto won for the third time in three career starts, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson hit consecutive homers, and the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 6-4 for the Phillies’ seventh straight loss. JT Riddle homered, doubled and drove in two for Miami, which swept three games in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2009. The Marlins outhit the Phillies 16-4.

_ Johan Camargo delivered a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 to win their fifth straight series. Overcoming an injury to standout rookie starting pitcher Mike Soroka, the Braves used the long ball and their bullpen to win the deciding matchup of a three-game set between NL East rivals.

_ Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12, Travis Shaw homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5. Woodruff cruised through the first five innings, allowed Joey Votto’s three-run homer in the sixth and struck out two to finish the seventh. Milwaukee improved to 13-1 in the right-hander’s 17 starts this season.

_ Javier Baez hit the 100th homer of his career, a three-run drive in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs overcame another home run by Pete Alonso to beat the New York Mets 5-3. Alonso hit his 27th home run, breaking the Mets record for most by a rookie in an entire season set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

_ Tim Federowicz and Danny Santana hit two-out, two-run homers in the second inning and Shawn Kelley shut down a late White Sox rally with his first four-out save of the season as the Texas Rangers beat Chicago 7-4. Kelley struck out Tim Anderson to strand runners at second and third in the eighth inning after the White Sox had scored three runs to pull within 5-4.

MLB-NEWS

Braves send 2018 All-Star RHP Foltynewicz to minors

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have sent 2018 All-Star pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) to the minor leagues following another ineffective start.

Foltynewicz was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnet on Sunday after giving up eight runs in four innings to Washington less than 24 hours earlier. He is 2-5 with a 6.37 ERA.

The Braves filled the roster spot by recalling right-hander Chad Sobotka from Gwinnet.

In other baseball news:

_ Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal has been released by the Washington Nationals, who ran out of patience waiting for the reliever to return to form. Rosenthal ends his three-month stint in Washington with a 0-1 record and an unsightly 22.74 ERA. The Nationals made the move Sunday, less than 24 hours after Rosenthal walked all three batters he faced in a 13-9 loss to Atlanta. After having Tommy John surgery in 2017, Rosenthal sat out last season before signing as a free agent with Washington in November.

_ Cameron Maybin is the 21st player to go on the injured list this year for the New York Yankees, exceeding their total for the entire 2018 season. The 32-year-old has a strained left calf. He is batting .314 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games. To replace the veteran outfielder on the roster, the AL East leaders recalled left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Cortes is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in seven appearances for New York this year.

_ Red Sox infielder Brock Holt has left Boston’s game against Toronto in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness. He was replaced by Eduardo Núñez in the top of the fourth. Holt has been Boston’s hottest hitter since returning from the injured list on May 27, leading the team with a .357 average coming into today.

PGA-BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

Pavan wins BMW International Open after playoff

MUNICH (AP) _ Andrea Pavan has defeated Matthew Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the BMW International Open. B

Both players had par on the first attempt at the 18th hole, but Pavan sealed his second European Tour title with a birdie second time around.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Reavie holds off Bradley, Sucher for first win in 11 years

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) _ Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship for his second PGA Tour victory and first in 11 years, closing with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher.

The 37-year-old Reavie, also the 2008 Canadian Open winner, finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Jerry Kelly wins hometown PGA Tour Champions event

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _Jerry Kelly has won his hometown PGA Tour Champions event, beating Retief Goosen with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madison player Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole.

WOMEN’S PGA

Hannah Green holds her nerve and becomes major champion

CHASKA, Minn. (AP)_ Hannah Green held her nerve and saved par from the bunker with a 5-foot putt on the final hole to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first major championship, and the first by an Australian in 13 years.

Green closed with an even-par 72 at Hazeltine National for a one-shot victory over defending champion Sung Hyun Park, whose 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole gave her a 68.

NASCAR-SONOMA

Truex holds off Busch to defend Sonoma title

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) _ Martin Truex Jr. has won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway for the second straight year, comfortably holding off teammate Kyle Busch for his fourth victory of the season.

Truex won for the fourth time in the last eight points-paying races.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammates finished 1-2 for the seventh time in their careers.

Ryan Blaney was third, with Matt DiBenedetto fourth and Denny Hamlin fifth.

F1-FRENCH GP

Easy win for championship leader Hamilton at French GP

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Lewis Hamilton comfortably won the French Grand Prix from the pole position on Sunday to clinch a sixth victory this season and extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 36 points.

This was his fourth consecutive win and 79th overall.

Bottas, who made a poor start from second on the grid, finished in second place.

LABOR-WORLD CUP

Rebooting World Cup of Hockey to be part of NHL labor talks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and union chief Don Fehr are in favor of rebooting the World Cup of Hockey tournament and holding it every four years.

The stumbling block to an agreement revolves around the hot-button topic of the NHL competing at the Winter Olympics after skipping out on South Korea last year.

Fehr prefers to have both the World Cup and Olympics on the calendar. Bettman is on board when it comes to the World Cup but he’s not committing to the NHL returning to the Winter Games.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

England beats Cameroon 3-0 to advance in World Cup

VALENCIENNES, France (AP) — Steph Houghton scored on a rare free kick to set England on its way to a 3-0 victory over Cameroon on Sunday, clinching a place in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals.

England will next play Norway in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

France beat Brazil 2-1 in extra time in Sunday’s other game.