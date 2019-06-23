Senegal doesn’t miss Mane as it starts African Cup with win

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CAIRO (AP) — Senegal reinforced its status as one of the favorites to win the African Cup of Nations by starting its campaign in Egypt with a 2-0 win over Tanzania.

Senegal didn’t miss forward Sadio Mane, who was suspended for Sunday’s game, in a strong display at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Krepin Diatta powered in a shot from outside the penalty area to make it 2-0 midway through the second half but Senegal would have won the Group C game by much more if it had been sharper in front of goal.

Keita Balde got the first in the 28th minute after finishing off an intricate Senegal attack by driving his shot into the bottom corner.

Morocco got lucky in the first game of the day when it escaped with a 1-0 victory over Namibia in Group D when Itamunua Keimune scored an own-goal in the 89th minute.

Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Verdugo's HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

