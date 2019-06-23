Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pavan wins BMW International Open after playoff

MUNICH (AP) — Andrea Pavan defeated Matthew Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the BMW International Open on Sunday.

The Italian carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round to finish 15-under 273 overall, as did Fitzpatrick (69) after a bogey on the 17th hole. The English player birdied the final hole to force the playoff.

Both players had par on the first playoff hole on the 18th but Pavan, who entered the final round four shots off the lead, sealed his second European Tour title with a birdie second time around.

Matthias Schwab of Austria was leading by two shots with seven holes to play but finished with a share of third place after bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15.

Defending champion Matt Wallace, overnight leader Jordan Smith, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Italian Edoardo Molinari and Spanish duo Rafa Cabrera Bello and Alvaro Quiros were also third.

