Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mexico tops Martinique 3-2 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Uriel Antuna, Raul Jimenez and Fernando Navarro scored and Mexico advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Martinique on Sunday in front of 59,283 fans at Bank of America Stadium.

Mexico went 3-0 in group play despite resting a handful of regular starters in its final match of the round, including goaltender Guillermo Ochoa, knowing it had all but clinched a spot in the next round.

Kevin Parsemain and Jordy Delem scored for Martinique (1-2).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

6:03 pm
Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

1:20 am
Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

10:32 pm
Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA
Sports

Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA

Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies
Sports

Muncy takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2
Sports

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content