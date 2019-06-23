Cavallini, David help Canada beat Cuba 7-0 in Gold Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan David each scored three goals and Canada breezed to a 7-0 victory over Cuba on Sunday in the first game of a CONCACAF Gold Cup doubleheader at Bank of America Stadium.

Junior Hoilett also scored to help Canada finish the group stage at 2-1 and essentially clinch a quarterfinal spot. Martinique had to outscore unbeaten Mexico by 12 goals in the nightcap to steal the second spot in the pool. Cuba finished 0-3 and was outscored 17-0.

David opened the scoring three minutes into the game on a perfectly placed crossing pass from Hoilett. Cavallini took over from there, scoring three goals before halftime — two of those in the final three minutes — for a 4-0 lead.

