Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Venezuela beats Bolivia 3-1 and advances in Copa America

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Venezuela beat Bolivia 3-1 to advance to the Copa America quarterfinals on Saturday.

Darwin Machis scored in each half for Venezuela at Mineirao Stadium.

Leonel Justiniano reduced Bolivia’s deficit in the 82nd minute, but Josef Martinez secured the victory four minutes later.

Venezuela finished second to Brazil in Group A. Brazil beat Peru 5-0.

Venezuela’s adversary in the quarterfinals will be the second-place team in Group B, either Paraguay, Qatar or Argentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

1:25 am
Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

1:20 am
Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

12:02 am
Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours
Sports

Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing
Sports

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies
Sports

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

Scroll to top
Skip to content