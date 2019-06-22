Update on the latest sports

MLB SCHEDULE

Yanks, Astros continue opposite streaks

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees and Houston Astros have been traveling in opposite directions for about a week now. The Yankees earned their eighth consecutive victory while sending the Astros to their seventh consecutive loss.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of go-ahead, two-run singles off the glove of third baseman Yuli Gurriel (gur-ee-EHL’) in consecutive innings as the Yanks beat Houston for the third straight night, 7-5. Gio Urshela (ur-SHEH’-luh) and Austin Romine went deep for New York, which has homered in a team record-tying 25 consecutive games.

Zack Britton let Houston load the bases in the ninth but got Tyler White to hit a game-ending flyout to right for his third save.

The winning streak has stretched the Yankees’ lead in the AL East to 5 ½ games over Tampa Bay. The Bronx Bombers trailed the division by a half-game before the streak.

Elsewhere on major league diamonds:

_ Alex Verdugo’s second home run of the night was a walk-off blast in the 11th inning to give the Dodgers their fifth straight win, 5-4 over the Rockies. His fourth hit of the game was also his second career game-ending homer, one night after Matt Beaty launched a walk-off shot for Los Angeles. Beaty tied this game at 4 in the eighth with an RBI single.

_ Pete Alonso set the NL mark for most homers by a rookie before the All-Star break, slamming his 26th in the Mets’ 10-2 thrashing of the Cubs. He broke the league mark set by Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers two years ago and also matched Darryl Strawberry’s single-season club record for home runs by a rookie. Todd Frazier and Wilson Ramos also connected for the Mets, who have won consecutive road games for the first time in over two months.

_ Yasmani Grandal (yas-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) led off for the first time in his career and homered in his opening at-bat to help the Brewers beat the Reds, 6-5 and end a five-game losing streak. Grandal also put the Brewers ahead 5-4 with an RBI double in the fourth and came around to score the eventual deciding run on Lorenzo Cain’s bloop single. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lich) saw his 18-game hitting streak come to an end by going 0-for-3, but Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

_ Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) slammed a homer in his second game back in St. Louis since signing with the Angels, but Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) slammed a two-run shot in the Cardinals’ 4-2 downing of the Angels. Pujols received a standing ovation as he rounded the bases in the seventh inning, but the Redbirds already had a 4-0 lead before he connected. Dakota Hudson earned his fourth straight win, allowing one run over seven innings as the Cards crept within one game of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

_ Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and the Braves rallied from a four-run deficit against Washington’s beleaguered bullpen and beat the Nationals 13-9. Dansby Swanson’s three-run blast broke a deadlock in the eighth inning and helped the Braves stretch their lead in the NL East to 5 ½ games over Philadelphia. Atlanta won for the 12th time in 15 games and avoided their first two-game skid since June 5-6.

_ Wilkin Castillo laced a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning to send the Marlins past the slumping Phillies, 5-3. It was Castillo’s first big league game since June 20, 2009, with the Reds. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back homers, but the Phillies dropped their sixth in a row and slid 5 ½ games behind the NL East-leading Braves.

_ Adam Frazier poked a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning as the Pirates downed the Padres, 6-3. Pinch-hitter Jose Osuna’s two-run homer in the fifth inning put the Pirates ahead 2-1. Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer worked five innings of one-run ball, striking out five and walking three.

_ CJ Cron bashed a home run before providing a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to send the Twins past the Royals, 5-3. Miguel Sanó (sah-NOH’) and Jake Cave also homered for the Twins, who blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth before beating Kansas City for the second straight day. The Twins’ José Berríos (beh-REE’-ohs) allowed two runs on five hits but had to leave the game with two on and nobody out in the eighth with a blister on his right ring finger.

_ Matt Chapman was the hitting star in the Athletics’ 4-2 win over the Rays, supplying a third-inning homer and a tiebreaking, RBI double in the seventh. Ramón Laureano threw out a runner from center field, collected two hits and was hit by pitches twice, including once with the bases loaded for Oakland. Ji-Man Choi hit his ninth home run and Joey Wendle had two hits in Tampa Bay’s ninth loss in 12 games.

_ Freddy Galvis (GAL’-vees) and Rowdy Tellez (TEH’-lehz) hit back-to-back homers to help the Blue Jays rally from a six-run deficit in an 8-7 victory at Boston. Eric Sogard (SOH’-gahrd) drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie. Christian Vazquez homered and Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs apiece, but the Red Sox lost for just the second time in 10 games.

_ Aaron Civale made his big league debut and tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings to lead the Indians past the Tigers, 2-0. Civale struck out the side in the first inning and finished with six Ks. Jose Ramirez tripled home the go-ahead run in the second, one inning before Oscar Mercado hit an RBI single.

_ Nomar Mazara hit two home runs and Lance Lynn shook off a four-run first inning to retire 17 of the last 18 batters he faced in the Rangers’ 6-5 win against the White Sox. Run-scoring singles by Texas’ Shin-Soo Choo and Delino DeShields wiped out Chicago’s 5-4 lead in the sixth inning. Tim Anderson hit a solo home run and three-run double for Chicago.

_ The Orioles’ 10-game losing skid is over after Jonathan Villar (vee-AHR’) hit a three-run homer and Anthony Santander smacked a two-run shot in an 8-4 win at Seattle. Andrew Cashner allowed two runs while scattering five hits over six innings to help Baltimore end the eighth-longest losing skid in club history. The Mariners had won their previous three games.

MLB NEWS

Indians drop Martin

UNDATED _ The Cleveland Indians have designated outfielder Leonys Martin (lee-OH’-nees mahr-TEEN’) for assignment.

Martin, who overcame a life-threatening bacterial infection last summer, batted .199 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 65 games.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti says the move had nothing to do with the dugout argument Martin had with star shortstop Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) after the center fielder didn’t make a catch at the wall Wednesday against Texas.

In other MLB news:

_ The Twins have signed former Indians closer Cody Allen to a minor-league contract, just over a week after he was let go by the Angels. Twins relievers have a collective 4.47 ERA, ranking 16th in the major leagues.

_ The wife of former Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz says her husband has been moved out of intensive card and remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment. Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity.

NHL NEWS

Devils get Subban

UNDATED (AP) _ The New Jersey Devils have bolstered their defense by acquiring one of the NHL’s marquee blueliners.

The Nashville Predators have dealt P.K. Subban (SOO’-ban) to the Devils for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies and a pair of draft picks. The Devils landed the star defenseman a day after taking American center Jack Hughes on Friday with the No. 1 pick of the NHL draft.

Subban is coming off his least productive season since becoming an NHL regular, scoring nine goals and collecting 31 points in 63 games. The one-time Norris Trophy winner had 16 goals and 59 points for the Predators the previous season.

In other NHL moves:

_ The Maple Leafs have freed up valuable salary-cap space by trading veteran forward Patrick Marleau to the Hurricanes, along with a conditional first-round pick and a seventh-round selection in next year’s draft. Toronto gets a 2020 draft pick from Carolina in a deal that saves the Leafs $6.25 million in salary-cap space.

_ The Canucks have acquired center J.T. Miller from the Lightning for journeyman minor-league goalie Marek Mazanec and two draft picks, including a conditional 2020 first-round selection. The 26-year-old Miller is a seven-year veteran who had 13 goals and 34 assists in 75 games in his first full season with Tampa Bay.

_ The NHL salary cap for next season has been set at $81.5 million, which is $1.5 lower than initially projected. The league and the NHL Players’ Association announced the figure Saturday.

UCONN-BIG EAST

AP sources: UConn in talks to move back into Big East

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A University of Connecticut official tells The Associated Press that the school is working to return to the Big East for basketball and other sports.

However, the official was not aware any invitation has been extended, adding that the school hasn’t decided what to do with its football program. The Big East does not have a football league.

UConn currently is a member of the American Athletic Conference.

PGA-TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Reavie builds commanding lead

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) _ Chez Reavie shot a 7-under 63 and took advantage of second-round leader Zach Sucher’s problems to take a six-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA’s Travelers Championship.

Tthe 37-year-old Reavie was six shots behind Sucher at the turn, then matched the tournament record with a back-nine 28. Reavie has a 16-under 194 total at TPC River Highlands.

Sucher had a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Keegan Bradley at 10 under.

LPGA-WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Green keeps lead

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) _ Hannah Green remains the leader through three rounds of the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine.

Green bogeyed her final hole Saturday for a 2-under 70 and a 9-under total, one shot ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn. Green matched pars and birdies with Jutanugarn for seven straight holes and was on the verge of building a four-shot lead when she missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole.

Jutanugarn birdied the 17th before signing off on a 68.

Lizette Salas and Nelly Korda are four strokes back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-FAMILY INSURANCE

Flesch has lead

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Steve Flesch birdied the final three holes for a 7-under 65 and the second-round lead in the American Family Insurance Championship.

The 52-year-old Flesch played the back nine at University Ridge in 5-under 31 to reach 11-under 133.

Tournament host Steve Stricker is a stroke back in his hometown tournament following a 67.

NASCAR-SONOMA-QUALIFYING

Larson claims 3rd straight Sonoma pole

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) _ Kyle Larson will lead the field at the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson captured the Sonoma pole for the third straight year with an average lap speed of 95.712 mph. He edged fellow Chevy driver William Byron, who logged an average speed of 95.669 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Joey Logan was third, followed by Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

F1-FRENCH GP

Hamilton takes French GP pole

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Lewis Hamilton again peaked when it mattered to clinch a record-extending 86th career pole position at the French Grand Prix on Saturday.

The five-time Formula One world champion finished 0.286 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

INDYCAR-ROAD AMERICA-QUALIFYING

Teenager Herta has IndyCar pole

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) _ Colton Herta has become the youngest pole winner in IndyCar history, topping qualifying at Road America with a lap of 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds on the 4.014-mile circuit.

The 19-year-old Herta raced to his first career victory at the Circuit of the Americas this year.

The team is co-owned by George Steinbrenner IV, grandson of the late New York Yankees owner.

SOCCER-EQUAL PAY-MEDIATION

US Soccer, women’s team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit

REIMS, France (AP) _ U.S. Soccer and players for the women’s national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay.

Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in March. The lawsuit alleges “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

The federation has maintained the differences in pay are the result of different collective bargaining agreements.

SANTA ANITA-FATALITIES

30th horse dies at Santa Anita on last weekend of racing

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) _Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer has been banned by the ownership of Santa Anita after a fourth horse from his stable died this season – and the 30th overall – at the Southern California track.

Track owner the Stronch Group says Hollendorfer “is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities.”

The track’s stewards scratched four horses trained by Hollendorfer that were to run Saturday and Sunday.

A 4-year-old gelding trained by Hollendorfer was injured Saturday while exercising on the training track and was euthanized.