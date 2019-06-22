Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks on a roll

UNDATED (AP) _ The Yankees are on a roll as they continue their series against Houston at Yankee Stadium. They’ve won seven in row with a lineup that added Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Edwin Encarnación in the last week. New York has also has homered in 24 straight games, one shy of the franchise record set in 1941.

Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres each homered for the third straight game Friday night as the Yankees beat Houston 4-1.

Masahiro Tanaka starts for the Yankees Saturday night against lefty Wade Miley, who is coming off a two-hit shutout over Tampa Bay. Tanaka is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in six starts versus Houston.

Elsewhere in the majors Saturday:

_ The Nationals have won five straight and nine of 12 to move within a game of .500 for the first time since April 24. Washington came from behind Friday night to beat NL East-leading Atlanta 4-3, spoiling Dallas Keuchel’s (KY’-kulz) debut with the Braves. Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) starts for Atlanta Saturday against Aníbal Sánchez, who is 3-0 in his last four starts. Foltynewicz is 5-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 11 career starts against Washington.

_ The Phillies have lost five in a row heading into Saturday afternoon’s home game against the Marlins, including a 2-1 loss to Miami Friday night. Vince Velasquez will make his second start for the Phillies since moving to the bullpen. Fellow right-hander Elieser Hernandez starts for Miami. Philadelphia is 6-14 since May 29 and has lost eight games in the standings in that span after holding a 3½-game lead in the NL East.

_ Padres rookie Chris Paddack was creating all sorts of buzz into late May with a sub-2.00 ERA, a bunch of strikeouts and a lot of confidence. Since then, it’s been a different story. The 23-year-old righty hasn’t made it past five innings in any of his last three starts, getting tagged by the Yankees, Phillies and Giants. He has allowed 12 earned runs over 14 1/3 innings in that span. Paddack will try to get back on track when he pitches at Pittsburgh against Chris Archer.

_ The Indians will promote Aaron Civale from the minors to make his major league debut against Detroit. The 24-year-old righty is a combined 5-0 over seven starts this season at Triple-A and Double-A. He’ll pitch at Progessive Field in place of Mike Clevinger (KLEH’-vihn-jur), who went on the injured list with a sprained left ankle.

F1-FRENCH GP

Hamilton takes pole position for French GP; Vettel 7th

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Lewis Hamilton again peaked when it mattered to clinch a record-extending 86th career pole position at the French Grand Prix on Saturday.

The five-time Formula One world champion finished 0.286 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who was quickest in the first two sections of qualifying and had earlier topped the third and final practice session.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc placed third with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fourth.

It was a disappointing performance from Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who took pole at the Canadian GP two weeks ago but this time qualified a lowly seventh.

The four-time world champion was beaten by McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris — a 19-year-old driver competing in his debut F1 season.

SOCCER-EQUAL PAY-MEDIATION

US Soccer, women’s team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit

REIMS, France (AP) — U.S. Soccer and players for the women’s national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay.

The federation and representatives for the players confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation following the Women’s World Cup.

Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in March. The lawsuit alleges “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

The federation has maintained the differences in pay are the result of different collective bargaining agreements that establish distinct pay structures for the two teams. Those agreements are not public. Court documents said decisions surrounding the teams have been made for “legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose.”