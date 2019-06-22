The Latest: J.T. Miller traded to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Latest on the NHL draft (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired center J.T. Miller in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay received journeyman minor-league goalie Marek Mazanec and two draft picks in the deal, including a conditional 2020 first-round selection.

Another benefit for the Lightning is they free themselves from the final four years of the five-year, $26.25 million contract Miller signed last year. Tampa Bay is looking to open space under the salary cap to re-sign center Brayden Point, a restricted free agent.

The 26-year-old Miller is a seven-year veteran who had 13 goals and 34 assists in 75 games in his first full season with Tampa Bay.

He spent his first five-plus seasons with the New York Rangers, where he topped 20 goals three times before being traded to the Lightning during the 2017-18 season.

___

11:08 a.m.

Another Q is coming to Chicago.

The Blackhawks have acquired John Quenneville in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. Quenneville is the second cousin of former Chicago coach Joel Quenneville, who led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles before he was fired in November.

John Quenneville was selected by New Jersey with the 30th pick in the 2014 draft. The 23-year-old forward made his NHL debut against the Blackhawks on Dec. 1, 2016.

New Jersey got forward John Hayden in the deal. The 24-year-old Hayden had eight goals and 14 assists in 113 games with the Blackhawks.

___

10:48 a.m.

P.K. Subban and Patrick Marleau are on the move in a pair of trades, overshadowing the start of the second day of the NHL draft.

Subban was dealt from Nashville to New Jersey shortly before the Ottawa Senators opened the second round by selecting American center Shane Pinto. The Predators acquired defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, the 34th pick in this year’s draft and a second-rounder next year.

The Devils also headlined the opening round of the draft by selecting American center Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick.

The 30-year-old Subban won the Norris Trophy in 2013 as the NHL’s top defenseman. But he is coming off a season in which injuries limited him to nine goals and 22 assists in 63 games.

Toronto made a splash about an hour before the draft began by trading Marleau to Carolina to free up space under the salary cap. The Hurricanes acquired a conditional first-round pick and a seventh-round selection in next year’s draft.

Pinto is from Franklin Square, New York, and his selection continued a trend in which 11 American players were chosen in the first round — one short of the record set in 2016 draft.

___

