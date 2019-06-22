Orioles power past Mariners 8-4, end 10-game skid

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Villar hit a three-run homer, Anthony Santander had a two-run shot and the Baltimore Orioles ended a 10-game skid with an 8-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Andrew Cashner worked six strong innings for the Orioles, who snapped the eighth-longest losing streak in club history. Baltimore will have a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since May 6 in Sunday’s series finale.

Cashner (7-3) allowed two runs while scattering five hits and striking out three. He has gone at least six innings in six of his last eight outings and earned his team-leading eighth quality start.

Tommy Milone held the Orioles without a hit for the first three innings. In the fourth, Pedro Severino singled and Renato Núñez doubled before Villar took Milone (1-2) deep to left for his ninth homer of the season.

Santander extended Baltimore’s lead to 5-1 in the sixth, sending Gerson Bautista’s 0-2 pitch into the stands in right for his second home run of the season.

The Mariners, whose three-game winning streak ended, took an early lead off Cashner. Domingo Santana walked with one out in the first and scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s double to right-center.

But Seattle didn’t threaten again until the sixth. Santana led off the inning with a double and scored on a groundout by Omar Narváez, who reached first on a throwing error from third baseman Hanser Alberto.

Alberto bounced back by adding to Baltimore’s lead with two outs in the eighth, driving in two with a bases-loaded single against Jesse Biddle.

Santana finished 2-for-3 and scored three runs, including his 19th home run of the year, a solo shot off Josh Rogers in the eighth.

MEET THE ROOKIE

RHP George Kirby, Seattle’s first-round pick in the 2019 draft, toured T-Mobile Park and met with manager Scott Servais and the media. Kirby, the 20th overall pick, has reported to Class A Everett and said he will throw about 20 to 30 innings with the AquaSox this season, with plans to make his first start in July.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Baltimore: LHP John Means (6-4, 2.67 ERA) will throw a side session Sunday to gauge the status of a shoulder strain that placed him on the 10-day diabled list Thursday. Means is expected to return to the rotation for Baltimore’s three-game series against the Indians beginning June 28.

Seattle: OF Mitch Haniger has been cleared for light baseball activity. Haniger has been out since June 6 after suffering a ruptured testicle, and is expected to be out through the All-Star break. … RHP Sam Tuivailala was scheduled to make a rehab appearance with Class A Everett on Friday but was held out after concerns arose about the condition of the mound. Tuivailala, who warmed up in the bullpen before having his outing halted, had season-ending surgery last August to repair an injured Achilles tendon.

UP NEXT

Baltimore: RHP Gabriel Ynoa (0-4, 5.65 ERA) has yet to win since being converted to a starter at the end of May.

Seattle: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (3-5, 5.15) has given up five or more runs in four of his last five starts, and will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday.

