Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nationals rookie outfielder Robles departs with injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles has left the game against the Atlanta Braves with an undisclosed injury in the second inning.

Robles went down to a knee in center during Nick Markakis’ at-bat Saturday, and manager Dave Martinez and an athletic trainer soon jogged to the outfield. Robles, who walked off the field, was not involved in any fielding plays in the first two innings, and had yet to take a turn at the plate.

The rookie is hitting .243 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs. He was replaced in center by Michael A. Taylor.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

6:38 pm
Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

1:25 am
Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

1:20 am
Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Sports

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours
Sports

Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing
Sports

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Scroll to top
Skip to content