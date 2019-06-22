Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hamby, Wilson send Vegas past Dallas 86-68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reserve Dearica Hamby scored 27 points on 11-for-14 shooting and Las Vegas’ strong second quarter propelled the Aces past Dallas, 86-68 on Saturday night.

A’ja Wilson added 20 points, combining with Hamby to shoot 20 for 26 from the field.

Dallas led 24-22 after the first quarter but the Wings fell apart in the second. Las Vegas (5-4) outscored Dallas (2-6) 27-10 in the period and wasn’t challenged again.

Sydney Colson made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Las Vegas a 32-28 lead and the Aces went on to lead by as many as 27 points.

Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points for Dallas, which was 2 for 14 in the second quarter. The Wings missed 25 of 31 3-point attempts.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

10:32 pm
Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

10:18 pm
Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

6:38 pm
Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2
Sports

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win
Sports

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Sports

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Scroll to top
Skip to content