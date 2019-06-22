Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Early surprise at African Cup as Uganda beats Congo 2-0

CAIRO (AP) — Uganda threw up the first surprise of the African Cup of Nations by beating former champion Congo 2-0 on Saturday.

Both of Uganda’s goals came through headers from set-pieces. Patrick Kaddu scored from a corner in the 14th minute and Emmanuel Okwi headed in a free kick early in the second half.

Uganda is playing at the African Cup for the first time in 41 years and joined host Egypt at the top of Group A.

Congo won the title in 1968 and 1974 and finished third two tournaments ago.

The game — the second of the African Cup — was played at a near empty Cairo International Stadium, illustrating the perennial problem of fan attendance when the home team isn’t playing.

The stadium was packed to its 75,000-seat capacity on Friday when Egypt opened the African Cup with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

1:20 am
Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

12:02 am
Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2

Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2

10:40 pm
Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing
Sports

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies
Sports

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2
Sports

Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content