Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brittany Force takes No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — Brittany Force topped qualifying Saturday in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Force picked up her fourth Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier of the year with a 3.712-second run at 328.38 mph from Friday night.

“I’m feeling confident going into this weekend,” Force said. “We stayed after in Bristol and we tested all day on Monday, hoping to find some things and figure it out before coming out to the last of this four in row. That second run was a beautiful run. Putting a 71 on the board was just awesome.”

Ron Capps took the top spot in Funny Car, Deric Kramer was the fastest in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec was No. 1 in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Capps had a 3.879 at 329.18 on Friday, Kramer ran a 6.559 at 210.18 on Friday, and Krawiec had a 6.843 at 197.45 on Saturday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

6:38 pm
Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

1:25 am
Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

1:20 am
Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Sports

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours
Sports

Broncos announce single-game ticket sales: Here’s how to get yours

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing
Sports

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Scroll to top
Skip to content