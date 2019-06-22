Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brazil routs Peru 5-0 to reach Copa America quarterfinals

SÃO PAULO (AP) — Brazil finally got it going in the Copa America at home, routing Peru 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Casemiro, Roberto Firmino and Everton scored in the first half, and Dani Alves and Willian in the second to keep the hosts on track for their first Copa title since 2007.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus missed e penalty kick in stoppage time.

The hosts finished first in Group A with seven points, two more than second-placed Venezuela, which also advanced after beating Bolivia 3-1 in Belo Horizonte.

Peru stayed with four points but can still can advance as one of the two best second-place finishers in all three groups.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press

Associated Press

