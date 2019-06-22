Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Boateng, Alvarez score in Galaxy’s 2-0 win over FC Cincy

CINCINNATI (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng and Favio Alvarez scored in a three-minute span early in the first half to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-0 Saturday night.

Boateng scored his first goal of the minute in the 12th minute, taking a pass in stride running to the left side of the box and punching a left-footed shot across his body back to the right. Favio Alvarez connected in the 15th on a shot that resulted from FC Cincinnati’s failure to clear the ball out of its own end. A pair of defenders collided trying to head the ball from the right of the box, giving Alvarez a clear shot .

The Galaxy (10-6-1) have won three of their last four. FC Cincinnati (3-12-2) was shut out for the second straight game.

Associated Press

