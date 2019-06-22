Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Barty to play Goerges for Birmingham title and No. 1 spot

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — French Open champion Ashleigh Barty will play Julia Goerges for the Birmingham Classic title on Sunday, and clinch the world No. 1 spot if she wins.

Barty extended her winning streak to 11 games and secured her third final of the season with a 6-4, 6-4 win over two-time runner-up Barbora Strycova on Saturday.

Goerges defeated Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Second-ranked Barty needs to win the grass-court tournament to overtake Naomi Osaka in the rankings on Monday. Osaka lost to Yulia Putintseva in the second round on Thursday and must wait to see if she’ll still be top heading into Wimbledon, which starts July 1.

Barty, who can become the first Australian female No. 1 in 43 years, says: “If I win, it’s a bonus. There are all things that come with it, but those things are certainly not what I’m worried about.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

1:20 am
Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

12:02 am
Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2

Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2

10:40 pm
Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing
Sports

Los Angeles takes on Colorado after Buehler’s strong outing

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies
Sports

Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2
Sports

Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content