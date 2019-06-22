30th horse dies at Santa Anita on last weekend of racing

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 30th horse has died at Santa Anita on the last weekend of racing before the Southern California track closes for the season.

Mike Marten, a spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, says a 4-year-old gelding named American Currency was injured Saturday while exercising on the training track and was euthanized.

The board had recommended that Santa Anita suspend the current meet following a string of deaths since Dec. 26, but management chose to continue until the last day of the meet on Sunday.

Track owner The Stronach Group formed a panel to review horses’ medical, training and racing history for the final six racing days.

But Marten says American Currency wasn’t entered to run in any race and thus wasn’t subject to review by the panel.