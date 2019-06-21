Update on the latest in sports:

NBA-DRAFT

Pelicans take Zion with top pick

NEW YORK (AP) _ Zion Williamson is coming to New Orleans.

The Pelicans took the Duke freshman forward with the first overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Williamson became the third freshman to be voted player of the year by The Associated Press, averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field for the Blue Devils last season.

Williamson is the likely replacement for All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

The Grizzlies have wasted no time replacing veteran point guard Mike Conley by selecting Murray State sophomore Ja Morant with the second overall selection. Morant was seventh among Division I scorers last season, averaging 24.5 points while also handing out 10 assists and grabbing 5.7 rebounds.

RJ Barrett became the second Duke frosh to be chosen when the Knicks grabbed the swingman with the third pick. Barrett led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 22.8 points per game despite somewhat being overshadowed by Williamson.

The Hawks moved up to the fourth choice and came away with Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter. The selection was technically made by the Lakers as part of the Davis trade, but Hunter will wind up with the Hawks after Atlanta completed a deal with the Pelicans just before the start of the draft.

The Hawks are sending the draft rights to the eighth, 17th and 35th overall picks to the Pelicans, along with a protected first-round pick from Cleveland in 2020 that Atlanta had. The eighth choice was used to select Texas center Jaxson Hayes.

The Cavaliers used the No. 5 pick on Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland, who played in just five games last season because of a knee injury. Garland suffered torn meniscus in his left knee during a Nov. 23 game and underwent surgery before electing to miss the rest of his freshman season to prepare for the draft.

Phoenix used the sixth pick to take Texas Tech forward Jarrett Culver, who will actually play for the Timberwolves following a draft day swap. North Carolina guard Coby White was selected seventh by the Bulls.

After Hayes was chosen eighth, the Wizards grabbed Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura and the Hawks chose Duke forward Cam Reddish with the 10th pick.

NBA-NEWS

AP source: Pistons getting Snell, pick from Bucks for Leuer

UNDATED (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the deal says the Pistons and Bucks have agreed to a trade that would send Jon Leuer to Milwaukee for Tony Snell and the 30th pick in last night’s draft. Trades can’t be completed until the new league year starts on July 6.

The 6-foot-7 Snell played the past three seasons with the Bucks and was a regular starter until 2018-19, when he mostly came off the bench. Leuer spent three seasons with Detroit, but he had surgery on his left ankle and missed most of 2017-18.

In other NBA news:

_ A person familiar with the situation says the Pelicans have picked up a team option on center Jahlil Okafor’s (jah-LIHL’ OH’-kah-forz) contract through next season. The 6-foot-11 Okafor averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in largely a reserve role for New Orleans last season.

_ Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been released from a Detroit-area hospital nearly a month after suffering a stroke and will continue his reocovery in an in-patient rehabilitation center. The Quicken Loans founder was hospitalized on May 26 following the stroke.

_ President Donald Trump says he’ll consider inviting the champion Raptors to the White House “if they’d like to do it.” The once-routine White House visit by championship college and professional sports teams has become politically fraught under Trump. The Warriors avoided the White House while visiting Washington in 2018.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cubs whip Mets, stretch lead

UNDATED (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs have stretched their lead in the National League Central to 1 ½ games over Milwaukee, thanks to some help from Cincinnati.

Cubs top pitching prospect Adbert Alzolay tossed four innings of dazzling relief in his major league debut to help his team complete a 7-4 win over the New York Mets. Alzolay replaced starter Tyler Chatwood to start the fifth and didn’t allow a hit until Frazier’s lead-off homer in the ninth.

Javier Báez went 2 for 4 with a homer and a triple for the Cubs, who broke it open with a six-run third.

Mets rookie Pete Alonso hit his 25th homer to tie Cody Bellinger for most homers by a rookie before the All-Star break.

The Reds earned their fifth straight win by thumping the Brewers, 7-1. Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs for Cincinnati, which also got a two-run homer from Nick Senzel.

Tanner Roark (ROH’-ahrk) worked six innings and limited Milwaukee to three hits, including Christian Yelich’s (YEH’-lihch-ihz) major league-leading 28th home run.

Elsewhere on major league diamonds:

_ Kyle Garlick, Austin Barnes and Joc Pederson each hit two-run home runs while the Dodgers were building a five-run lead in a 9-8 win over the Giants. Pederson’s blast was the difference after the Giants scored four times in the ninth, including a two-run double by Brandon Crawford. Garlick caught Brandon Belt’s fly ball near the warning track in right for the final out, allowing Los Angeles to keep its 10-game lead over Colorado in the NL West.

_ The Rockies completed a three-game sweep by downing the Diamondbacks, 6-4 on Chris Iannetta’s (eye-ah-NEH’-tahz) two-run, bases-loaded single in the 10th inning. Scott Oberg worked two innings for the win and preserved the lead by getting out of a one-out, bases-loaded situation. Colorado tied it at 4 on Tony Wolters’ pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the ninth.

_ The Nationals completed a three-game sweep as Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) and Victor Robles homered in a four-run sixth that carried Washington past the Phillies, 7-4. Kurt Suzuki also went deep for the Nats, who dropped Philadelphia 4 ½ games behind the NL East-leading Braves. Jean Segura and Jay Bruce hit solo homers in the Phils’ fourth straight loss and eighth in their last 10 games.

_ JT Riddle smacked a two-run homer in the 11th inning and right-hander Zac Gallen worked five innings in his major league debut as the Marlins beat the Cardinals, 7-6. Gallen gave up one run on five hits while striking out six. Brian Anderson homered and drove in two runs to help Miami gain a split of the four-game series.

_ Gary Sánchez, Gleyber (GLAY-bur) Torres and DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) homered in a six-run fourth that powered the Yankees to their sixth consecutive win, 10-6 over the Astros. Edwin Encarnación (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) belted his AL-leading 23rd home run as New York handed Houston its season-worst fifth loss in a row. Cameron Maybin added a two-run double, scored twice and made a sliding catch in the victory.

_ The Yankees’ lead in the AL East is up to 4 ½ games over Tampa Bay after Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to complete the Athletics’ 5-4 comeback win over the Rays. Tampa Bay led 4-1 in the ninth until Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a run-scoring single before scoring on Chapman’s blast. The winning rally came a half-inning after the Rays scored three times.

_ The Royals reached Twins ace Jake Odorizzi (oh-doh-REE’-zee) for four runs and eight hits in only four innings of a 4-1 victory against Minnesota. Alex Gordon had a two-run single and Lucas Duda added an RBI single in the first inning. Glenn Sparkman gave up just one run and five hits in a season high-tying seven innings as Kansas City kept the AL Central-leading Twins nine games ahead of Cleveland.

_ Elvis Andrus (AN’-droos) delivered a solo homer and an RBI triple to back Mike Minor in the Rangers’ 4-2 win over the Indians. Andrus tripled in the first inning before he and Danny Santana hit back-to-back homers to put Texas ahead, 4-1 in the eighth. Minor allowed just one run and three hits over eight innings against a ballclub that nicked the Rangers for 10 runs the previous two nights.

_ The Blue Jays came away with a 7-5 victory against the Angels on Billy McKinney’s walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning. Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernandez, Eric Sogard (SOH’-gahrd) and Lourdes Gurriel (gur-ee-EHL’) Jr. also had homers for Toronto. Los Angeles failed to complete a four-game sweep despite Luis Rengifo (rehn-HEE’-foh), who hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs.

_ Domingo Santana homered for the third time in two games to spark a go-ahead, three-run sixth in the Mariners’ 5-2 verdict over the Orioles. Santana tied it with a solo blast that was followed by RBI singles from Kyle Seager and Mac Williamson. Wade LeBlanc struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings of relief after Seattle opener Tayler Scott was lifted during Baltimore’s two-run first.

MLB-NEWS

Rays gets OK from MLB to explore Montreal

UNDATED (AP) _ Major League Baseball could be returning to Montreal on a part-time basis.

Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Tampa Bay Rays have been given the go-ahead to explore the possibility of playing a split season between St. Petersburg and Montreal.

There is no timetable for the possible plan. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and later in Montreal.

Tampa Bay is averaging fewer than 14,600 fans per home game, ahead of only the Miami Marlins.

The Expos played in Montreal from 1969-2004 before leaving Quebec for Washington.

In other baseball news:

_ Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday night to play against Houston, his first game since straining his left oblique on a swing April 20. The 27-year-old right fielder was batting .288 with five home runs and 11 RBIs when he got hurt.

_ A suspect in the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz has been charged with drug and firearm possession in New Jersey. Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz also faces state charges in New Jersey in connection with two armed robberies in 2017. Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9. The former Red Sox star is in Boston recovering from surgery. Authorities say the intended target was a friend accompanying Ortiz.

_ Drew Smyly has been designated for assignment by the Rangers, two days after giving up three home runs in a five-pitch span against Cleveland. The 30-year-old Smyly was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in 13 games with Texas this season, including nine starts. He didn’t pitch in the majors the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery.

_ The Rockies have placed shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb and recalled infielder Brendan Rodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque. Story was injured while sliding headfirst in Colorado’s 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

_ The Nationals will extend their protective netting during the All-Star break after recent injuries in baseball increased the focus on fan safety. The club will replace the current protection with more transparent netting and extend it to just short of the foul poles in the left and right field corners.

_ The Mets have fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernández. The club has named Phil Regan interim pitching coach, Ricky Bones interim bullpen coach and Jeremy Accardo pitching strategist.

BASEBAL-COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Cardinals eliminate Bulldogs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Louisville has advanced in the College World Series while eliminating Mississippi State.

Drew Campbell singled home Danny Oriente in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Cardinals a 4-3 victory against the Bulldogs. Mississippi State led 3-2 in the ninth until Oriente singled home the tying run.

Louisville made up a three-run deficit to advance past a third game for the first time in their five CWS appearances. They’ll play No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt in the Bracket 2 final on Friday.

PGA-TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Very crowded atop Travelers leaderboard

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) _ Zack Sucher sank a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead on a rainy Thursday at the PGA’s Travelers Championship.

Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee matched Sucher at TPC River Highlands. Lee had his lowest round on the PGA Tour.

Paul Casey topped the group at 65, one year after giving up a four-shot lead in the final round of the tournament.

LPGA-Women’s PGA Championship

3-way tie for lead at Women’s PGA Championship

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) _ Australian Hannah Green fired a 4-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Hyo Joo Kim and Mel Reid through one round of the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

Green took 23 putts, none on the par-5 seventh when she holed a bunker shot.

Only 16 players broke par and 20 players shot 80 or high.

NHL-NEWS

Edler gets extension

UNDATED (AP) _ Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler has signed a two-year extension worth about $12 million.

The 33-year-old Swede had 10 goals and 34 points in 56 games last season. Edler is the Canucks’ all-time points leader among blueliners.

Also around the NHL:

_ Lightning forward Ryan Callahan will be placed on long-term injury reserve after being diagnosed with degenerative back disease of the lumbar spine. Callahan appeared in 52 games last season, finishing with seven goals and 17 points. He has 186 goals and 386 points in 757 career games with Tampa Bay and the Rangers.

_ Veteran goalie Ryan Miller has re-signed for another season with the Ducks. Miller is the winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history with 378 career victories.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Yanks win again

LE HAVRE, France (AP) _ The U.S. faced its toughest test of the Women’s World Cup and dominated in a 2-0 victory over Sweden, the rivals that stunned them in the last Olympics.

Lindsey Horan scored within the first three minutes, the fastest goal of this tournament. The United States went up 2-0 on an own goal off Jonna Andersson in the 50th minute.

The Americans went undefeated in the group stage, outscoring their opponents, 18-0.

PENSKE-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Trump says Roger Penske to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, the most powerful man in American motorsports.

Penske celebrated his record 18th victory as a car owner at the Indianapolis 500 in May with driver Simon Pagenaud (PA’-zheh-noh).

FIFA-IRAN

Infantino tells Iran to let women into World Cup qualifiers

UNDATED (AP) _ FIFA President Gianni Infantino has demanded that Iran provide assurances that women will be allowed to attend 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Infantino faced criticism for attending a Tehran derby in March 2018 where women were shut out of the stadium. But when he returned to the Iranian capital in November for the Asian Champions League final, hundreds of Iranian women were allowed to attend.

Infantino highlighted a June 6 friendly between Iran and Syria when “the gates were closed to female spectators and when, it would appear, a number of women seeking to attend the match were detained by security forces for a number of hours.

Women have been mainly prohibited from attending men’s games and other sports events in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.