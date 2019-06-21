Shields injured in training, fight with Habazin postponed

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Claressa Shields’ fight against Ivana Habazin has been postponed because Shields injured her knee in training.

Shields said in a statement that she’ll heal quickly and will be “training harder than ever” soon. The fight was originally scheduled for Aug. 17 on Showtime, and it was to be Shields’ first professional fight in her hometown of Flint.

Dmitriy Salita, Shields’ promoter, says she’ll bounce back quickly and will move forward to a new fight date. He says the fight will be rescheduled for the fall.

