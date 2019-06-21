Salah’s Egypt opens African Cup with 1-0 win over Zimbabwe

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has opened the African Cup of Nations by beating outsider Zimbabwe 1-0 in Cairo.

Trezeguet provided relief for the host nation on Friday with his goal just before halftime, when he weaved in from the left wing, played a one-two with Ayman Ashraf, and shot into the right corner of the net.

Egypt surged forward at the start and Mohamed Salah set up two chances in the first two minutes.

Salah had two good opportunities in the second half but was denied by goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda and then substitute goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Egypt won the last of its record seven African titles in 2010 and endured a lean spell before making it back to the final two years ago, when it lost to Cameroon.

