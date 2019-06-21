Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ron Capps leads Funny Car qualifying at NHRA Nationals

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — Ron Capps led Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Capps had a 3.879-second pass at 329.18 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“Conditions here are always good when the sun goes down,” Capps said. “(Rahn Tobler, crew chief) put the rear spoiler down and did things outside his box he normally does. It was kind of neat to see that we were either going to go to the pole or smoke the tires but he was going to try and that’s always fun.”

Brittany Force led in Top Fuel, Deric Kramer in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Force had a 3.712 at 328.38, Kramer ran a 6.559 at 210.18 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Krawiec had a 6.844 at 197.08 on a Harley-Davidson.

Associated Press

