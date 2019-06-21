Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Redskins QB Alex Smith on playing again: ‘That’s the plan’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run after breaking his right leg.

In an interview during a massage at a shopping mall with “The Oh My Goff Show,” posted Friday on YouTube, Smith said “the steps I’m at right now are lifestyle steps,” such as being able to play with his kids.

Asked whether he will return to football, Smith replied, “That’s the plan.”

The 35-year-old Smith broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November and needed multiple operations. He is still wearing a stabilizing frame on his lower right leg and says he could need it for another 1½ months.

The Redskins finished 7-9 last season and drafted Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

