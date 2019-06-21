Reds withstand another homer by Yelich, beat Brewers 11-7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Iglesias had four hits and drove in two runs and the Cincinnati Reds withstood another homer from major league leader Christian Yelich, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 11-7 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Yelich hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his third in three games, and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games. He has 29 homers this season, tying him with Prince Fielder in 2007 for the most in franchise history before the All-Star break.

Cincinnati scored three runs in the first with just one hit and led 6-1 before Yelich and Mike Moustakas homered off starter Sonny Gray in the fifth to make it 6-4, but the Brewers did not get closer and lost their fifth straight.

David Hernandez (2-3) got the victory with 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Chase Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs on six hits in five innings for Milwaukee.

Cincinnati scored three times in the seventh, and Yasiel Puig made it 11-4 in the eighth with his 15th homer, a two-run shot to center. Milwaukee got three runs in the eighth but left the bases loaded.

Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch three times and scored each time for the Reds.

In the first inning, Joey Votto drew a one-out walk and Anderson then hit Eugenio Suárez and Dietrich to load the bases. Puig walked to force in a run and Iglesias blooped a two-run single into shallow center.

José Peraza’s two-run triple made it 5-0 in the third.

Eric Thames singled in a run in the bottom half for Milwaukee, but Nick Senzel answered in the fourth a solo homer, his eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Senzel, who singled and homered, left in the bottom of the fourth with a headache.

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez (left arm fatigue) threw a bullpen session Friday, but is not a candidate to replace struggling RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-2, 9.75 ERA) in the rotation. “We’re still a ways off with Gio in my eyes,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We have some progressions to make with Gio that take us, in our eyes, right before the All-Star break.”

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (7-1, 2.26 ERA) has won seven straight decisions since a 1-0 loss to Milwaukee on April 3. Castillo has allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of his 15 starts.

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacín (3-8, 5.60 ERA) has lost his last five starts with a 6.56 ERA, allowing 17 earned runs in 23 1/3 innings.

