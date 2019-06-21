Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Qatar 2022 organizers say French police yet to contact them

SAO PAULO (AP) — Qatar organizers of the 2022 World Cup say they have not been contacted by French authorities working on the investigation that led to the recent questioning of Michel Platini.

World Cup organizing committee chairman Hassan Al-Thawadi said on Friday there was no reason for concern related to the Platini investigation as all other previous probes into the 2022 World Cup have cleared Qatar of wrongdoing.

Organizers also said that although alcohol is not as available in Qatar as in other countries, anyone “looking for a drink” during the World Cup will “surely find it.”

Organizing committee CEO Nasser Al Khater reiterated “alcohol will be available in designated areas” in Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

1:21 pm
Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

1:20 am
Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

11:28 pm
USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director
Sports

USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers
Sports

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat
Sports

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

Scroll to top
Skip to content