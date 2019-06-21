Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
No sold out games in Women’s World Cup round of 16

PARIS (AP) — Data from FIFA shows none of the round of 16 games at the Women’s World Cup in France has sold out.

In details provided to The Associated Press, FIFA says around 900,000 tickets have been sold overall to the “general public and fans around the world.”

Two weeks ago, FIFA initially announced it had sold 1 million tickets before withdrawing the claim after acknowledging the total included team staff, media and VIPs at games.

FIFA says only five games in the knockout stage are sold out: two quarterfinals, both semifinals and the championship game.

The knockout phase opens Saturday with Germany playing Nigeria.

Even though thousands of seats have remained empty at World Cup stadiums, FIFA only began promoting tickets sales for the round of 16 on Twitter on Thursday, two weeks into the tournament.

